Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $130.68 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,455.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.67 or 0.00633040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00115370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00261623 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071148 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.