National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NWLI opened at $490.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $367.51 and a 12 month high of $495.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.52.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,893,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Stories

