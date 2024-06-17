Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.4 %

NVTS opened at $4.39 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

