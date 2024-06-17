NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $5.56 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $333.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00007689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,076,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,191,067 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,785,651 with 1,088,759,909 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53751538 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $131,168,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

