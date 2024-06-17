Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.11 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $476,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $568,988.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,047 shares of company stock worth $3,393,475 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Tenable by 247.9% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

