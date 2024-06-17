Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $2.27 on Friday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

