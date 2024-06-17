Net Lease Office Properties’ (NLOP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

