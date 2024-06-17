New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NGD opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

