NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Down 4.5%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 8,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAMS. TD Cowen began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

