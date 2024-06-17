NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Buys 5,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,508.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00.

NEWT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

