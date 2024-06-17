NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 776,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,927,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 138,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

