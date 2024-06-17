NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

