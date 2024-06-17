Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $661.42 million and approximately $47.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.36 or 0.05276055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00015892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11689993 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $45,207,811.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

