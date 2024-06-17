Oasys Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $121.92 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.05737003 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $651,656.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

