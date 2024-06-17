ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ObsEva
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.