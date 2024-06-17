Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Buys C$176,000.00 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00.

OBE opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$12.37.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

