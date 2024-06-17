Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Buys C$176,000.00 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
OBE opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$12.37.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBE
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.