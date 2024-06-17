OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.28 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $16.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00043646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000786 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

