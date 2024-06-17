Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $42.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell
Omnicell Price Performance
Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
