Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Opera stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Opera has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

