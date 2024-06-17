Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.51. 779,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,315,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the first quarter valued at $340,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.