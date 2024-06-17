Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading 1% Higher

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.13. 20,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 48,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

