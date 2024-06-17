PAID Network Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $85,445.31 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07841618 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $63,153.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

