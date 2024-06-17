Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 520,978 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 3,723,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

