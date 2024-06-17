Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$24.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLC. CIBC lowered shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

PLC opened at C$25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.52. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

