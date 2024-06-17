Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 864353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,486,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,911,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.