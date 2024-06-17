Paul Roche Sells 1,152 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52.

Paul Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$123.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$84.19 and a 12-month high of C$129.16.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

Dollarama Company Profile



Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

