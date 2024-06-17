PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $47.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.18.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,882,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,395,163.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,882,698 shares in the company, valued at $679,395,163.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 745,900 shares of company stock worth $33,443,529. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.