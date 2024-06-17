Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.34. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

