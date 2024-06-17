Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.68

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 5305457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

