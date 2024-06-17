Piper Sandler Trims HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Target Price to $58.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

