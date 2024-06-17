Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.19

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

