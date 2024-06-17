Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.03

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

