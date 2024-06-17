PotCoin Trading Down 14.7% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $239.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00115670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

