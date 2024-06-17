Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $245.50 Average PT from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Insider Activity at Primerica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

PRI opened at $220.68 on Monday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.