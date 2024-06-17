Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile



Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Articles

