ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.88

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 48326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

