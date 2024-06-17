ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.12. 7,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Yen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Yen makes up about 1.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned 9.26% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

