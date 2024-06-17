PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.31

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 59238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.
