PulteGroup, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $13.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $114.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.