Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 10.1 %

PPBT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,042. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

