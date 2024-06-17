PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. 450,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,197 shares of company stock worth $2,580,560. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

