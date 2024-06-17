Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,964,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

