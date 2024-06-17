Rajan Naik Sells 5,274 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.82. The stock had a trading volume of 532,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,175. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $382.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 874,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 156,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.