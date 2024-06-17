Rakon (RKN) Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

