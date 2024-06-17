Raymond James Begins Coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
