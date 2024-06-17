Raymond James Begins Coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.