RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 3,637 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

