Ready Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 1,683,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,548. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Transactions at Ready Capital
In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
