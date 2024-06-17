Ready Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 1,683,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,548. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on RC

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.