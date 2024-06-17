Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 427,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

