ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 78% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $6.86 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00115370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.