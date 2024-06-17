REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.75

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 341308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $573.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after buying an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 436,043 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

